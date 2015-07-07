Marquis De Chasse Sauternes 04
Sauternes
500 ml
The '04 Marquis de Chasse Sauternes expresses brilliant; intense; golen color, generous aromas of cindied fruits; honey; and spice; medium bodied with rich flavors and an intense finish.
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '02 Clos du Marquis has wonderful aromas of currants and berries with hints of flowers; medium to full bodied with a balance of tannins and fruit; refined and pretty.
Sour cherry and oak scent, this wine grows at the Ygay estate in Rioja Alta; smooth and plummy, with spicy red fruit tannins.
The Marques de Caceres Rose shows medium pink color; fresh fruit in the aromas; medium bodied and crisp in the aftertaste.
Delightful and charming, the lively Marques de Caceres White Rioja is a star from Spain; perfect with lightly roasted chicken and delicate game birds; this wine also does well with seafood.
The Marques de Riscal Rioja Reserva is a rustic red with true Old World flavors; drinks well upon release.
The Marques de Caceres Crianza is a very good red wine with pleasing rustic notes. Soft tannins in the finish.
Full bodied, savoury with an wonderfully satisfying long palate. Hints of red cherries, blueberries, raspberries and violets. Youthful, yet with great intensity. Closing with an easy drinking medium body, with a slight hint of toasted oak in the finish. All in all a great value quaffer.
Spain. Fresh, aromatic citrus and melon taste on the palate. Clean, long finish. 12.5% ABV
91 PTS Wine Spectator. Offers plum, mineral, sanguine & tobacco notes backed by firm tannins & good acidity.
The Marques de Grinon Dominio de Valdepusa Caliza is a bold, rich and tart, red fruited wine; full in textures, with sweet tannins in the end.
90 PTS Wine Enthusiast. Deep & dark, with attractive berry aromas. Lightly buttered berry, cherry & raspberry flavors.