Marqués de Riscal
Rioja Reserva
750 ml
The Marques de Riscal Rioja Reserva is a rustic red with true Old World flavors; drinks well upon release.
Full bodied, savoury with an wonderfully satisfying long palate. Hints of red cherries, blueberries, raspberries and violets. Youthful, yet with great intensity. Closing with an easy drinking medium body, with a slight hint of toasted oak in the finish. All in all a great value quaffer.
Spain. Fresh, aromatic citrus and melon taste on the palate. Clean, long finish. 12.5% ABV