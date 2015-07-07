Marqués de Cáceres
Rosado
750 ml
The Marques de Caceres Rose shows medium pink color; fresh fruit in the aromas; medium bodied and crisp in the aftertaste.
91 PTS Wine Spectator. Offers plum, mineral, sanguine & tobacco notes backed by firm tannins & good acidity.
90 PTS Wine Enthusiast. Deep & dark, with attractive berry aromas. Lightly buttered berry, cherry & raspberry flavors.