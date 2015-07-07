Villa Maria Pinot Noir Private Bin '06
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
A perfumed bouquet of ripe cherries and raspberry fruits, hallmarks of Marlborough Pinot Noir. On the palate the wine displays ripe fruit with complex savoury and spice elements.
87 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '05 Villa Maria Private Bin Merlot Cabernet is a smooth, supple wine that firms up just enough on the dusty finish to give it the proper structure; clean and fresh..
The Villa Maria Cellar Selection Sauvignon Blanc shows bright citrus peel and dried leaf aromas and flavors; medium bodied, crisp aftertaste.
Beautifully balances bitterness, herbaceousness, and sweetness. Compellingly complex with pronounced mint on the finish. 40% ABV
The wine delivers a pretty red dress, a nose of red fruits; attack is clear, the material is soft and dense. It offers a pleasant aftertaste and flowers.
The Stefano Farina Moscato d'Asti is a flowery, fresh and aromatic white wine; sweet and delicate, low in alcohol.
The three flowers are Citra, Cascade, and Chinook hops, which contribute a lovely citrus, floral aroma and a balancing bitterness. Malted and flaked rye create a dry spiciness and luscious mouth feel.
Marlborough, New Zealand. 12.5% ABV.
The Remo Farina Amarone Classico is smooth style, ripe red. Loaded with fine flavors and delectable textures.
Italy. Intense and peppery notes of leather, cherry jam, and ginger. Solid and balanced flavor. 13.5% ABV