Marimar Estate
Pinot Noir
750 ml
This is a study in cool-climate nuance and sophistication, elegant yet retaining plenty of stuffing.
This is a study in cool-climate nuance and sophistication, elegant yet retaining plenty of stuffing.
Sonoma County, California. Displays classic Russian River/Green Valley: luscious, vibrant nose of black cherry and ripe red fruits like Santa Rosa plums, with notes of orange peel and clove in the background. The firm, rich tannins promise a long life; this wine would benefit from decanting to open up its captivating aromas and flavors.