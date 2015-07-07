Marietta Angeli Cuvee
Zinfandel
750 ml
.
Ripe, juicy fruit and a lush mouth feel are the hallmarks of Old Vine Red, with peppery spice and dusty earth adding an extra level of richness. 13.5%
Full-bodied yet surprisingly soft; plenty of thick, juicy black fruits and pepper with intense notes of blueberries, lavender, and dried flowers; earthy, smoke, and ripe blueberry notes.
The Marietta Zinfandel is spunky and bright; exhibits bright berry flavors; medium bodied; soft palate.
Broad cherries and currant flavors with an earthy spice that is impeccably smooth. 14.3% ABV