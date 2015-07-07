Marshal Black 12 Year Scotch Whisky
Blended Scotch
750 ml
Distilled, blended and bottled in Scotland, this Scotch Whisky is aged 12 years. It is smooth, well rounded and consistent with today's taste in the deluxe 12 year Scotch blends.
