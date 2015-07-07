Marquis De Chasse Sauternes 04
Sauternes
500 ml
The '04 Marquis de Chasse Sauternes expresses brilliant; intense; golen color, generous aromas of cindied fruits; honey; and spice; medium bodied with rich flavors and an intense finish.
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '02 Clos du Marquis has wonderful aromas of currants and berries with hints of flowers; medium to full bodied with a balance of tannins and fruit; refined and pretty.