Rumple Minze

Peppermint Schnapps

750 ml

Enjoy the cooling and bracing experience of Rumple Minze Peppermint Schnapps. The unmistakable taste of fresh and crisp peppermint followed by a silky-smooth, extended finish will take your breath away. Famous for shots and daring cocktails, this 100 proof peppermint flavored liqueur is a holiday favorite and enjoyed best in the company of friends. Serve in a chilled shot glass for a refreshing tasting kick. Includes one 100 proof 750 mL bottle of Peppermint Schnapps. Please drink responsibly.