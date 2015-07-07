Mangria
White Sangria
750 ml
Carolla's Signature White Peach-Pear has aromas of, you guessed it, peach and pear along with generous floral aromas. 19% ABV
Carolla's Signature White Peach-Pear has aromas of, you guessed it, peach and pear along with generous floral aromas. 19% ABV
Offering intense blackberry and cranberry aromatics, full-bodied texture and a citrusy but smooth finish. Packing the right kick with 20.9% ABV
Bright aromas of both Peach and Pears, followed by hints of wild flowers; on the palate the flavors express ripe tree fruit with a hint of sweetness; Serve over ice and garnish with a slice of orange.