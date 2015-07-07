Manabito Junmai Daiginjo "True Blue"
Junmai Daiginjo Sake
300 ml
Founded in 1689. Akita, Japan. Uniquely bottle matured, this sake has incredible depth and complexity. Smooth texture with layers of anise and white pepper. Serve chilled. Semi-sweet.
Founded in 1689. Akita, Japan. Uniquely bottle matured, this sake has incredible depth and complexity. Smooth texture with layers of anise and white pepper. Serve chilled. Semi-sweet.
A combination of the mellow, rich Kimoto style with the refinement of a Junmai Ginjo. Ideal room temperature and warm. Semi-dry.