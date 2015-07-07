Matetic EQ
Coastal Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '12 Matetic EQ Coastal Sauvignon Blanc has smoke, Meyer lemon and grapefruit notes that play out in this crisp yet concentrated white; spice and flint in the solid finish.
