Maddalena
Merlot
750 ml
BRONZE MEDAL, 2008 SAN DIEGO INT'L WINE COMP. Simply fine, the ripe and unpretentious '04 Maddalena Merlot is a medium bodied affair with very good fruit density; drinks easily on the palate.
The Maddalena Pinot Grigio is true-to-tupe; shows ripe fruit flavors and a easy textures on the palate.
The Maddelena Vyds Riesling is soft and sweet; shows core fruit and apples; medium bodied and easy in the finish.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A pleasant chard that exhibits ripe citrus flavors. Straight-forward and fine. Layered on the palate.
Pleasingly fragrant, the aromatic Maddalena Muscat Canelli is easy and laid back on the palate. Quite sweet in the finish.