Gordon & MacPhail
Glen Grant 12 Year Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
Dark straw in color, the nose shows some citrus and tropical fruit notes with hints of vanilla and warm spices. This is a balanced whisky with a smooth finish.
Dark straw in color, the nose shows some citrus and tropical fruit notes with hints of vanilla and warm spices. This is a balanced whisky with a smooth finish.
Spicy sassiness with notes of cedar and clove with a touch of white pepper; smooth tannins highlight a wonderful mouthfeel.