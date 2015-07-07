Macallan Double Cask
12 Year Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
Defined by unmistakable American oak style, offering a new approach to the Macallan's distinctive sherry seasoned casks, revealing a flavor profile that is both approachable yet complex.
Rich aromas with hints of peaches, orange and wood spice. Rich flavors of coconut, vanilla and lemon. A nice lingering finish
Golden syrup in color with aromas of ginger, toffee apples, vanilla, and subtle green wood. Tastes of cracked black pepper, cloves, chocolate, nuts, and liquorice with a medium to lingering finish.
Orange, apple and dried fruit notes with an underlay of vanilla, toffee and chocolate on the nose. On the palate, meandering wood spices.
95-100 pts WINE ENTHUSIAST This triple cask combination delivers an extraordinarily smooth, delicate yet complex Single Malt matured at The Macallan distillery for a minimum of 30 years.
96-100 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST,FIVE STARS-SPIRIT JOURNAL 2009. The palate entry is rich, bittersweet, caramel-like and creamy; at the wonderful midpalate the taste turns sweeter and more fudge-like.
FIVE STARS HIGHEST RECOMMENDATION SPIRITS JOURNAL,DBL GOLD MEDAL-2008 SF WORLD SPIRIT COMP. Rich honey, amber tone. The early bouquet is round, biscuity, and a touch spicy, the whisky finishes sweet.
DBL GOLD MEDAL-2008 SF COMP,5 STARS-SPIRIT JOURNAL 2009 The Macallan Sherry Wood is triple cask matured in a unique, complex combination of exceptional casks. An extraordinarily smooth Malt.
Hand Crafted in small batches, made from 11 exotic botanicals from around the world, and distilled 4 times. The only naturally blue spirit on the market! It is smooth, refreshing, light and flowery.
Product of Scotland. Sweet and creamy with a mid-palate of buttery nut and rancio. 86 Proof
Product of Scotland. A fine, oak taste completed with clover, honey and a oily cream texture. 86 Proof
Vanilla and raisin aromas give way to fresh ginger root and nutmeg. Spicy oak flavors lead to a warming and woody finish. 43% ABV
Product of Scotland. Oak and sherry flavor with a complex, silky body and hints of leather, licorice and tobacco. 86 Proof
Influenced by both American and European oak Sherry casks, it reveals rich flavors of creamy vanilla, sweet ginger and warming oak. Long and mouth-coating finish, a truly indulgent single malt whisky.
Matured in bourbon & sherry oak casks. The Fine Oak range is more approachable, and is embraced by many whisky drinkers. 80 Proof
Tropical fruit and jasmine aromas compliment the soft citrus and wood smoke flavors that characterize the rich palate. ABV 43%
Pure and clean, the initial aroma reveal supple, buttery, and piney aromas. The palate entry is honey sweet and silky. 40% ABV