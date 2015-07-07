Mas Fi
Brut Cava Sparkling Wine
750 ml
88 PTS BEST BUY, WINE ENTHUSIAST. The NV Mas Fi Brut Cava is clean, stylish and easy to like, this has apple and green herb aromas; good weight and mouth feel; papaya and baked apple flavors.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A very fine red wine, the '04 Mas Champart over-delivers with its ripe fruit goodness; long and delectable on the palate; a tasty treat with a hunters' stew.
Mas de Gourgonnier is one the most well know producers of Cotes de Provence; rustic, red-fruited and medium bodied; perfect with savory stews.
A great snack with wine or enjoy with your favorite craft brew. Three cheesy, delicious flavors!
Looking for the perfect party hors d'oeuvre? Or a nutritious, quick and easy appitizer to complement a light meal? Award-winning, all natural, twice baked sourdough CheeseSticks add flavor to your day
Imagine mounds of shredded Parmesan cheese layered between multiple sheets of fresh sourdough and unsalted creamery butter then cut into strips twisted into shape and baked to crunchy perfection!
Since 1128, monks have mashed "gatinais" barley and select hops to create a fine-tuned balance of fruity and malty, resulting in a light-tasting beer. The first light beer from the dark ages.
Since 1128, dark burgundy, full-bodied brew made with a mixture of different malts and dark candy sugar to give this beer a sweet toffee taste with a warm, almost brandy-like finish. Fermented twice.
Very elegant wine with notes of pineapple, hazel nuts, lime-blossom. Rich, mellow, easy drinking wine with a persisting finish of pineapple notes. Enjoy on its own, or with seafood, fish dishes, white meats, and fruit desserts.