Bols
Triple Sec Liqueur
1 L
Complex blends of citrus fruit and orange make this the perfect match for any blended drink.
Complex blends of citrus fruit and orange make this the perfect match for any blended drink.
The fresh and crisp taste of peppermints dominates the taste of this liquor. It is at its best in non-dessert drinks and cocktails. Proof 48.
Genever, or Dutch Gin, is a full-bodied, malty spirit introduced to the Northern Netherlands in the 16th century. Its popularity spread so quickly that is was soon hailed as Holland's national drink.
Made with Acai berry and a hint of green tea. Slightly sweet with a touch of chocolate berry flavor. Mix in your favorite coctails as a new unique treat.
Made with exotic flavors of ripe pomegranates. Use this in your favorite mixed drink for a taste of exotic!
Blue Curacao is a sweet blue liqueur that is distilled from the dried peels of bitter oranges. It also contains distillates of lemons and curacao fruit. Perfect to induce vibrant colors in cocktails.
Made with real pumpkin! Great over ice or try with a tonic.
made with real Pumpkins for an intense fresh flavors. Perfect addition to a Halloween cocktail.
Fresh ripe cherry flavors are present in this smooth brandy, try something different and mix this one with cola.
Wonderful flavors of butterscotch are present in this refreshing schnapps.
Bols blackberry brandy has a smooth rich flavor that is loaded with hints of blackberry.
Apricot Sour: shake with ice, 1 1/2 oz. Apricot Brandy & 1/4 lemon juice. Strain & add soda. Enjoy!
Apricot Sour: shake with ice, 1 1/2 oz. Apricot Brandy & 1/4 lemon juice. Strain & add soda. Enjoy!
First produced in Holland in 1664. This Dutch spirit is based in rich and complex blends of distilled grains. Genever is a product catecory all it's own! It's complex, powerful and delicious!
Without a doubt the most essential liqueur in a modern bar. Flavored with Curacao orange peel and hints of citrus. 21% ABV
Maui-licious! Bursting with sweet pineapple goodness. Zero sugar and Zero Carbs!
INCREDIBLE BUT TRUE! A virtually carbohydrate/sugar free sweet and sour mix that makes drinks so good that you can not tell them from the carbo-loaded kind! One of our best sellers!
Aromas of black currant, blackberry, and oak barrel spice. Flavors of concentrated black fruit and a smooth texture lead to complex and slightly dry finish.
Bright straw color; youthful aroams of green apple; lemon zest and floral notes; medium weight on the plate, lively fuji apple flavors with a nice balance of minerals and citrus in the finish.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. The impressive '06 Clos du Bois Briarcrest has a little bit of everything; black fruit, sweet dust, and pretty oak; well constructed and lasting on the palate.
Aromas of pomegranate, watermelon, and fresh wild strawberry. In the mouth, flavors of vibrant cranberry with hints of citrus and strawberry lead to a long, crisp, and juicy finish.
The Clos du Bois Reserve Merlot is a power-packed example of the varietal; red fruit, with some chalk and sweet earth on the palate; easy tannins in the finish.
A benchmark Chardonnay from Sonoma; ripe citrus and mineral aromas; ripe core fruit, with vanilla undertones; full-bodied with wonderful a wonderful balance and long, lush finish
The Clos du Bois Zinfandel is a good, medium bodied red; smooth tannins ride the palate; pleasant in the aftertaste.
Bols Elderflower has the perfect balance in sweetness, taste and alcohol content. It is the ideal ingredient for famous cocktails such as the Elderflower Collins.
Bols Blackberry flavored Brandy stands out with its strong brandy base, smoothness and richness with definite hints of blackberry.
Bols Blackberry flavored Brandy stands out with its strong brandy base, smoothness and richness with definite hints of blackberry.
BOLS Banana is one of the best-selling banana liqueurs with the colour of real sun-ripened bananas. Its taste is that of bananas enhanced by a touch of soft vanilla and a hint of almonds.
BOLS Strawberry is a rich, striking red liqueur, expressing a powerful but not over sweet strawberry flavour, edged with a slight citrus tang.
Orange Curacao.
Bols Rootbeer Schnapps is perfect ice cold as a chaser with your favorite beer.
Wonderful strawberry flavors are perfect for cooking and in tropical mixed drinks.
Fresh black currant flavors that are perfect mixed with white wine or champagne for a delicious wine cocktail.
Rich full bodied banana flavor is perfect in tropical drinks and for any backing recipies that call for a banana flavoring.
Great over the rocks, or add to coffee for a classic finish to an Italian meal. Substitute Bols Amaretto for part of the liquid in a pound cake and add a lemon glaze - mmm!
Everything changes when you bite into a bottle of First Press Traditional Hard Apple Cider... sweet apple aromas abound!
Apple blossom, ripe pear, and sweet lemon drop aromas are followed by toasty oak, spice, cream and bright, juicy flavors of ripe apple and pear.
Bright aromas of ripe red berries. Crisp and slightly sweet, with notes of juicy strawberry, red cherry, watermelon, and cranberry flavors and a hint of bubbles.
12 Bottle Case. Power-packed example of the varietal. Red fruit, with some chalk and sweet earth on the palate. Tannins in the finish.
The American Standard! Clos du Bois Chardonnay reinforces why this wine is so popular; fine and delicious ripe fruit flavors; really pleasing palate textures; smooth finish.
The Clos du Bois Riesling expresses fresh and floral aromas , ripe, core fruit flavors on the palate; medium sweet, and well balanced on the finish; great to serve with a light chicken salad.
87 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '06 Clos du Bois Reserve Pinot Noir shows the varietal's silky, spicy fruit qualities in a modest way; a great supporting actor; happy to let the food take center stage.