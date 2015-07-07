Ménage à Trois
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
A trio blend of grapes from Sonoma, Lake and Napa counties gives its dark berry flavors a long sumptuous finish. 13.6% ABV
California. Fruit-aden roller coaster ride of raspberries, strawberries, lychee nuts and flowers with a silky finish. 13.4% ABV
In the glass, delicate bubbles rise to the surface, releasing a seductive floral fragrance. Refreshing citrus and bright green apple flavors dance across your palate in a burst of effervescent bliss.
A juicy and bold taste of blackberry and vanilla spice with hints of black pepper giving a smooth finish. 13.95% ABV
Fresh, ripe, jam like fruit forward, silky and soft, the delicious dalliance of our red wine blend makes the perfect accompaniment for grilled meats or chicken.
A trio of Clarksburg, Central Coast, and North Coast giving cherry flavors and violet notes resulting in a silky finish. 13.3% ABV
Voluptuous blackberry and plush spiced plum flavors seduce your palate, while hints of mocha and exotic spice linger like a stolen kiss. 13.65% ABV
Too much of a good thing can be truly wonderful. We recommend indulging in decadence, our most extravagant Cabernet Sauvignon yet. A dark ruby hue in the glass, this seductive wine arouses your senses with generous berry aromas kissed by bittersweet chocolate. Supported by an elegant structure, opulent black cherry, black currant and blackberry flavors mingle with lavish vanilla spice on the palate before culminating in a smooth, lingering finish that leaves you wanting more.
Silky smooth cherry and ripe raspberries, with such a delicate touch of rose petals and toasty spice. 13.7% ABV.
Fruit-forward and delicious on its own and wonderfully versatile with food. 13.1% ABV.
Fresh and racy in all the right ways, with vivid flavors that awaken your senses and a crisp finish that leaves you refreshed, but thirsty for more. 13.5% ABV
A statement Chardonnay that exudes richness and indulgent Chardonnay character.
California. A seductive blend of three California wine regions, which satisfy with a great body, lush flavor and a touch of oaky essence. 13.5% ABV
California. Ripe blackberries and juicy black cherries with smoky spices and sweet vanilla. 3.8% ABV