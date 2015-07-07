Lustau Brandy de Jerez
Brandy
750 ml
Aged in Oloroso sherry barrels & bottled in small lots, this brandy has subtle sweetness.
This Manzanilla, straw colored and aromatic, is dry and fresh.
Dry and very concentrated, this wine has a long and elegant finish.
Fresh and bone dry fino sherry only 15 1/2% alcohol. Serve cold with tapas, olives chips.
Orange, prune and cinnamon flavors mingle in this thick, sweet Sherry. It?s rich without being too alcoholic.
#82 TOP 100 2012, 90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The nv Lustau Dry Amontillado Los Arcos Solera Reserva offers a terrific combination of freshness; walnut and iodine notes; caramel-molasses components.
Remarkable sherry with intense toffee, raisin and nut aromas. Redolent of creme brulee and sweet creme flavors, finishing with pure elegance. Outstanding Sherry from the house of Lustau.
A dry style of sherry with a golden amber color, hints of orange peel, hazelnuts and oak; an impressive finish.