Luc Belaire
Rare Rosé
750 ml
Aromas of strawberry and blackcurrant. An addition of 100% Syrah adds a sweet-but not too sweet-nuance. 11.5% ABV.
Aromas of strawberry and blackcurrant. An addition of 100% Syrah adds a sweet-but not too sweet-nuance. 11.5% ABV.
The intoxicating aroma of wild berries with notes of lilac and wild rose complement the subtle and sweet taste. 12% ABV.
Argentina. A dense, juicy red, displaying rich plum, crushed wild berry, spice, game and light earth notes with a long, mineral finish. 14% ABV.
Raspberry and cranberry aromas waft on to the nose, carrying through to the palate, where they are accompanied by notes of cedar and vanilla. ABV 13.5%
GOLD MEDAL 2008 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Agua Luca is distilled from the fermented juice of high quality, hand-cut sugar cane within 24 hrs. of harvesting. It is then filtered 12 times.
86 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '07 Jean-Luc Colombo Les Abeilles Rouge is creamy & forward, with pretty plum, red cherry & floral notes backed by a stylish finish. Grenache, Syrah, and Mouvedre.
A highly drinkable and refreshing, with aromas of white flowers alongside citrus and stone fruits, such as peach, grapefruit, and lemon. In the mouth, the wine is dry and light, with a crisp finish. Versatile enough to pair with nearly any dish
Belaire Luxe Rosé epitomizes the qualities that have made the wines in our range so popular: classic taste, superb drinkability, and striking, stylish packaging. Luxe Rosé is an extraordinary wine from grape to glass, tailor-made to please crowds, anytime of year.
Cuvee made from 100% Chardonnay in Burgundy and blended with an oak-aged dosage from Chablis. 12.5% ABV
France. Aromas of white flowers and a fruit-forward flavor profile of citrus and stone fruits. Dry and light with a crisp finish. 12.5% ABV
The palate offers a crispness complementing its flavors of ripe fruit, dried flowers, and spices edged in smoke.
Polished and complex, featuring ripe black cherry, plum and mint aromas and flavors; concentrated and well balanced in the finish.
Lucky beer has a clean classic style with a crisp clean finish. Czech Saaz Hops-fermented at a cool temperature makes for an aromatic, light lager. Natural fit with Asian food and special occasions.
Ripe flavors of blackberry, hoisin sauce and pepper; showing plenty of licorice and dark chocolate accents on the finish.
Light with notes of watermelon, nicely balanced and very easy to drink. Serve well chilled on warm days.