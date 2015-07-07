Luc Belaire
Rare Rosé
750 ml
Aromas of strawberry and blackcurrant. An addition of 100% Syrah adds a sweet-but not too sweet-nuance. 11.5% ABV.
Italy. Rich, sweet and fruity, perfectly paired with crumbly cheeses.
Argentina. A dense, juicy red, displaying rich plum, crushed wild berry, spice, game and light earth notes with a long, mineral finish. 14% ABV.
VSOP De Luze is an outstanding blend of Eeux-De-Vie from Grande and Petite Champagne, the two best growing areas of the Cognac region whose blending gives fine Champagne
The palate offers a crispness complementing its flavors of ripe fruit, dried flowers, and spices edged in smoke.
Polished and complex, featuring ripe black cherry, plum and mint aromas and flavors; concentrated and well balanced in the finish.
Cuvee made from 100% Chardonnay in Burgundy and blended with an oak-aged dosage from Chablis. 12.5% ABV
Belaire Luxe Rosé epitomizes the qualities that have made the wines in our range so popular: classic taste, superb drinkability, and striking, stylish packaging. Luxe Rosé is an extraordinary wine from grape to glass, tailor-made to please crowds, anytime of year.
A highly drinkable and refreshing, with aromas of white flowers alongside citrus and stone fruits, such as peach, grapefruit, and lemon. In the mouth, the wine is dry and light, with a crisp finish. Versatile enough to pair with nearly any dish
France. Aromas of white flowers and a fruit-forward flavor profile of citrus and stone fruits. Dry and light with a crisp finish. 12.5% ABV
Ripe flavors of blackberry, hoisin sauce and pepper; showing plenty of licorice and dark chocolate accents on the finish.
Light with notes of watermelon, nicely balanced and very easy to drink. Serve well chilled on warm days.
De Luze Alfred Cognac is a blend of Eaux-De-Vie ranging from 13 to 15 years old. This modern day Cognac can be enjoyed on ice or in a standard snifter.