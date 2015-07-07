Lucas & Lewellen Chardonnay '06
Chardonnay
750 ml
This is a rich and luscious Chardonnay with trademark aromas of ripe tropical fruits and toasty, pineapple and mango-like flavors. It has a caramel creaminess and an aroma of lemon verbena.
85 PTS WILFRED WONG. A pleasing effort, the well-defined '06 Lucas & Lewellen Sauvignon Blanc exhibits focused, dried herbal aromas and flavors; solid on the palate with very good weight.