Luca
Syrah
750 ml
Argentina. A dense, juicy red, displaying rich plum, crushed wild berry, spice, game and light earth notes with a long, mineral finish. 14% ABV.
Argentina. A dense, juicy red, displaying rich plum, crushed wild berry, spice, game and light earth notes with a long, mineral finish. 14% ABV.
Aromas of strawberry and blackcurrant. An addition of 100% Syrah adds a sweet-but not too sweet-nuance. 11.5% ABV.
The Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio is fresh and light; tart citrus and apple flavors, with a suggestion of mineral; crisp finish.
Honest and delicious, the Luna di Luna Merlot-Cabernet is bright and easy; made for everyday enjoyment, this people-pleasing wine is a truly internationally delectable wine for everyone to enjoy.
Fresh and light with more bodied than many 100% Pinot Grigios, the Luna di Luna Chardonnay/Pinot Grigio shows bright citrus flavors and good palate textures; a nice wine with grilled chicken.
Ripe flavors of blackberry, hoisin sauce and pepper; showing plenty of licorice and dark chocolate accents on the finish.
Cuvee made from 100% Chardonnay in Burgundy and blended with an oak-aged dosage from Chablis. 12.5% ABV
Belaire Luxe Rosé epitomizes the qualities that have made the wines in our range so popular: classic taste, superb drinkability, and striking, stylish packaging. Luxe Rosé is an extraordinary wine from grape to glass, tailor-made to please crowds, anytime of year.
A highly drinkable and refreshing, with aromas of white flowers alongside citrus and stone fruits, such as peach, grapefruit, and lemon. In the mouth, the wine is dry and light, with a crisp finish. Versatile enough to pair with nearly any dish
France. Aromas of white flowers and a fruit-forward flavor profile of citrus and stone fruits. Dry and light with a crisp finish. 12.5% ABV
The palate offers a crispness complementing its flavors of ripe fruit, dried flowers, and spices edged in smoke.
Polished and complex, featuring ripe black cherry, plum and mint aromas and flavors; concentrated and well balanced in the finish.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Rounded and easy from start to finish, the red and black fruited '08 Luna Vyds Sangiovese is a good example of this varietal from the New World.
Italy. Crisp and well-balanced, apple, peach, and fresh herbal aromas. Dry with an abundance of fruit flavors.13.85% ABV
Juicy and ripe, with plum and blackberry fruits that combine together with smooth acidity to create a long finish. 14.1% ABV
Light with notes of watermelon, nicely balanced and very easy to drink. Serve well chilled on warm days.