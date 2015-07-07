Louis M Martini
Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
92 POINTS Robert Parker (2012 vintage). The Louis Martini Sonoma County Cabernet is at once elegant and rich; shows an abundance of red fruit flavors, with a bare hint of sweet oak.
92 POINTS Robert Parker (2012 vintage). The Louis Martini Sonoma County Cabernet is at once elegant and rich; shows an abundance of red fruit flavors, with a bare hint of sweet oak.
This is a full-bodied wine revealing flavors of melted chocolate, black cherry, and earthy aromatics with accents of anise and brown spice.
The Martini Alex Cabernet is easy to like now for its rich black currant, cherry & chocolate flavors; lovely balance of acidity & oak; one of their best to date.
The Louis Martini Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is firm and rich on the palate; offers black fruit flavors, with an accent of sweet oak; soft tannins in the finish.
California. Ripe flavors of black plum and blackcurrant with hints of oak and a touch of baking spice. 13.9% ABV