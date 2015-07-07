Stellina di Notte
Prosecco
750 ml
Straw-colored with overtones of citrus, melon, lemon, almonds and honey. It is crisp and clean with small bubbles.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Soft and simple, direct and clean the spot-on '07 Stellina di Norte Chianti is an example of the genre; no worries, here, just pop the cork and enjoy; try with simple pastas.
As light and refreshing as they come. Dancing on your palate are flavors of pear, kiwi and melon, with a lemony finish. 12% ABV