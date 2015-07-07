Lost Republic
Rye Whiskey
750 ml
Nose of cherries, tobacco and lemon zest. A sip will reveal a sweet and spicy balance of raspberries, toffee, cloves and ginger. Expect a strong finish that will leave vanilla on your palate.
Aromas of allspice and apple. The palate is pervaded by flavors of caramel, banana, biscuit, cinnamon, and molasses giving way to a robust finish. Best when warming your belly near the fire.