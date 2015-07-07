Lost Abbey Angel's Share
Specialty
375 ml
Our Angel's Share is a barrel aged burgundy color ale infused with copious amounts of dark caramel malt to emphasize the vanilla and oak flavors found in freshly emptied brandy barrels.
American. Layers of dark malt, alcohol, raisins, and yeast all fighting to be the forefront. 10.5% ABV
This light bodied blonde ale is hop forward on the palate with great yellow aromatics.
This brew hits you straight out of the gate with an initial malt sweetness and a subtle hop presence, while finishing smooth and crisp. Perfect for an evening out on your porch or with some fresh baked bread pulled straight from the oven.
This Sour Ale has a sweet start with a drawn out sour finish. Sweetness from the raspberries comes out before smooth acidic notes. On the back end, the beer has a nice smoothing oak character.
A Bourbon barrel-aged quad brewed with ginger and oranges.
Intense lime aroma with just a hint of sweetness, this dark sour ale begins with a refreshing tartness, balanced with some dark sugar and ending with a splash of salt and some spice from the tequila.
Track 10 began as a fresh Serpents Stout base aged in bourbon barrels with oodles of coffee and cacao nibs added shortly before packaging.
An Agave-based Strong Ale, Agave Maria is the Lost Abbey's first venture into oak aging in Tequilla barrels. Using a blend of Anejo and Reposado barrels and aged for a minimum of ten months. 13.5% ABV
Lost Abbey Saint's Devotion pours a slightly hazed and oragne gold with a perfect, ivory cream head that leaves a thick lace. Perfect carbonation with a tingle upon enterance and liveliness.
Framboise ded Amorosa is our first foray into the world of raspberry beers. The first sip produces a sweet start with a long drawn out sour finish. On the back end the beer is smoothing oak. 7.0% ABV
Reminds a beer drinker who considers themselves a saint that even saints stray as sinners from time to time.
Lost Abbey Inferno is a golden Belgian-style strong ale in the mold of Duvel. Not too strong with a smooth finish.
GOLD MEDAL SD COUNTY FAIR COMPETITION. Thick beer that begs the saints to join the sinners in their path to a black existence.
Our tribute to the grand celebration of the unexpected. A Saison-style blond ale with American hops. Now put on your mask, raise your glass and toast to the magic of the winter's night mystery.
An Abbey-style ale brewed with our own signature Raisin Puree which combines with an amazing yeast strain that emphasizes flavors of dried fruit, banana nut bread and candied plum. 7.0% ABV.
A classic spiced Saison-style beer laced with notes of organic ginger, freshly-ground black pepper and Grains of Paradise, which are tempered by the zesty notes of types of orange peel. 6.7% ABV.
French Country Ale with hints of apples and peaches, and toasted malts reminiscent of hearty bread still warm from the oven.
California. A lighter bodied beer with a hop impression followed by a brief thinning layer of malt. 6.3% ABV
American wheat beer. Spiced with grapefruit zest, orange peel, and coriander. Light-bodied beer that finishes with a spicy layer in the end. 4.8% ABV