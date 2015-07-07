Los Vascos
Grande Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
The Los Vascos Cabernet is a solid red with pleasant red currant and sweet earthy flavors; soft tannins in the finish.
Chile. Why we love it: This Rose has an attractive, bright pale pink color. The nose is packed with aromas of strawberries, raspberries, cherries and pomegranates underscored by white chocolate. The palate is fresh, balanced and persistent.
The Los Vascos Chardonnay is light and pleasant in the aromas and on the palate; clean and crisp, with a smooth finish.
Has a decidedly Bordeaux spin to it; red currants and dried leaves mark the wine's flavors; soft tannins in the finish.