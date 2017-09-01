Smoking Loon
Pinot Grigio
750 ml
Californian. Aromas of apples, melons and anise, with a flavor of lime and asian pear undertones. 13.5% ABV
88 POINTS & BEST VALUE Wine Spectator (2013 vintage). The wine opens with layers of juicy and ripe honeydew melon, followed by steely notes of citrus; vibrant, yet creamy on the palate.
Californian. Fresh aromas of citrus and vibrant cantaloupe flavors combine for a full pallated Sauvignon Blanc. 13.5% ABV
13.5% ABV.
California. Aromas of boysenberry, black cherry, and vanilla. Flavors of pomegranate, cranberry, and nutmeg. 13.5 % ABV
GREAT BUY! Savor the smooth flavor of this quality aged cognac today!
Crafted from fine organic grain and purified water to arrive at a high standard vodka. Using time-honored, small-batch copper pot distillation, and modern, state-of-the-art filteration.
90 PTS ALL ABOUT BEER. Pale yellow-gold hue. Light aromas of sweet, bready pale malts follow through on a medium bodied palate with crisp bitter hops on the finish.
Every once in a blue moon you need a beer with some real flavor. Something other than the run-of-the-mill barley and hops combo. Blue Moon Belgium Witbier has a strong oat flavor, with hints of orange peel and coriander spice. There's a subtle sweetness
Aromas of strawberry evolving into a refreshing mintiness. Natural crispness and a great sleek and savory texture. 13.5% ABV
Le Cigare Volant is sleek and engaging, with ripe, supple, polished cherry, currant and dried berry flavors that glide across the palate; ends with gravel and spice box.
Full-flavored 90 proof, all-American whiskey; Blend of bourbon and other whiskies aged in oak casks; Flavor notes of spice, walnut and caramel, with a surprisingly smooth finish
Bonny Doon Vineyard is usually "a non Cabernet" winery, however they have produced a red blend that is truly the Proper Claret; well balanced, moderate alcohol with loads of ripe red fruit flavors.
GOLD MEDAL WORLD BEER CUP! This wheat ale is crafted with clover honey for a hint of sweetness and balanced out with a touch of orange peel for subtle citrus notes.
A special seasonal ale brewed with a variety of pale and crystal malts and actual pumpkin.
Every once in a blue moon you need a beer with some real flavor. Something other than the run-of-the-mill barley and hops combo. Blue Moon Belgium Witbier has a strong oat flavor, with hints of orange peel and coriander spice. There’s a subtle sweetness followed by a smooth, creamy finish. Best served with a fresh fruit garnish.
The Pacific Rim Vin de Glaciere Riesling is one of America's most famous dessert wines; sweet, apricot and flowery aromas and flavors, medium bodied; perfect with fresh fruits.
Showing plenty of raspberry in the aroma, the perky Bonny Doon Clos du Gilroy is a delectable wine on the palate; layered and long; enticing finish.
American Ale. Brewed with honey and orange peel. 5.2% ABV
87 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '09 Valley of the Moon Pinot Blanc is ripe and round on the palate; full bodied vanilla cream, pineapple and buttered toast flavors; perfect to serve with Scallops
Aromas of vanilla, cranberry, raspberry and herbs de provence. Flavors of plum, cranberry sauce and raspberry jam with chocolate nuance. 13.5% ABV.
Aromas of toasted almond and apricot with notes of cr̩me brulee. Flavors of Fuji apple, juicy summer pear and toffee. 13.5% ABV.
Aromas of raspberry sorbet, vanilla and toasted dill from oak aging. Flavors of fresh plum, cranberry, cherry and clove. 13.5% ABV.
Californian. A medley of raspberry, citrus, and basil, help one to enjoy a naturally sweet and savory red. 13.5% ABV
Aromas of blackberry, toasted coconut and juicy plum. Flavors of black raspberry, red currant and molasses with notes of tobacco leaf. 13.5% ABV.
Chile. Aromas of red currants and cherries. Flavors of cranberry and tart strawberries with pepper and cinnamon. 13.5% ABV
California. Rich smoked black cherry mocha, and savory spice notes are balanced by a weight on the palate that isn't so heavy. A wonderful example of Zinfandel as it is a power bold and brash wine, which can also be refined with an elegant presentation.
Farm to table, purely Organic Lambic
Citrus wheat.
A filtered beer crafted with clover honey balanced by a hint of citrus. 5.2% ABV.
A blend of Cabernet sauvignon, Petit Verdot, Tannat, Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Sirah grapes, this elegant blend won't break your budget. Medium to full bodied, well-rounded, and with hints of both fruit and spice, what's not to like? 13.2% ABV
Created with mango and a hint of honey for a mild sweetness. 5.4% ABV
Crafted with pumpkin and spices of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and allspice. 5.7% ABV
Blue Moon White IPA brings the #3 craft style in the way Blue Moon Brewing Company does it best, with a twist of wheat, oats, spice, and a blend of American and 4 varieties of hops
Great opportunity to try different beers in one 12 pack, this has 5 different Blue Moon products; White Ale, Gingerbread Spiced Ale, Mountain Abbey Ale, Rounder Pale and Short Straw Farmhouse Red Ale.
This year, Blue Moon has come out with a new seasonal; Harvest Pumpkin Ale. An amber ale brewed with a generous bounty of fall flavors like pumpkin, allspice, cloves and nutmeg
This year, Blue Moon has come out with a new seasonal; Harvest Moon Pumpkin Ale. This beer is made with the fall seasons spices and real fresh pumpkins from the fields.
American Ale. Brewed with natural long-grain rice for a creamy texture to complement flavors of cinnamon. 5.5% ABV
The Valley of the Moon shows dark fruit with mild tannins. Medium bodied, with a nice range of ripe fruit flavors.
Gold Medal, 2012 California State Fair Wine Comp. Rich and expansive, this dark wine exhibits layers of flavors and textures.
The Valley of the Moon Chardonnay is rich and husky, with fine, ripe apple, peaches and oak in its flavors.
Bronze Medal, 2012 Los Angeles Int'l Wine Comp. Cuts the palate with tart, red raspberry flavors and is generously textured.