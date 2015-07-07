Aperol
Aperitif
750 ml
Since its creation in Padova, Italy in 1919, Aperol is the quintessential aperitif and is the irreplaceable ingredient for the preparation of the original Aperol Spritz.
Created in 1880 by founder Louis-Alexandre Marnier Lapostolle, Grand Marnier® Cordon Rouge is a premium blend of cognacs with wild tropical oranges from the Caribbean.
Meet the premium flavored malt beverage that started it all. With its crisp taste and bubbly finish, Smirnoff Ice Original features natural lemon lime flavor. Lightly carbonated, Smirnoff Ice has a delicious citrus bite, along with a refreshing effervescence. Enjoy chilled and drink responsibly. Smirnoff Ice Original has a 4.5% ABV. While Smirnoff Ice is made by the Smirnoff brand you know and love, the beverage isn’t made with vodka. Smirnoff Ice is made like traditional beers with malt. One of the most popular malt beverages in the nation, Smirnoff Ice has been a staple of get-togethers and parties since 1999.
Top of the line Grand Marnier. Blend of Grand Marnier dating back 150 years.
This limited annual release was first introduced in 2011 as the ultimate expression from the house of Marnier Lapostolle. It is a rare blend of exceptionally old vintage cognacs sourced exclusively from Grande Champagne and special old family reserves aged in French oak casks. Their rare cognac blend is then combined with an exacting double distillation of Grand Marnier’s signature bitter orange liqueur. It contains 82% of cognac.
Campari is an Italian aperitivo with a signature red color and versatile bitter flavor. Campari is a staple ingredient for your home bar as it is the base for dozens of classic cocktails and variations including the Negroni. Campari was created in 1860 by Gaspare Campari in Novara, Italy. It has been made according to a secret family recipe for 160 years.