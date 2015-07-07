Lock Stock & Barrel
Straight Rye Whiskey
750 ml
Product of USA. Aroma of salted caramel, buttered popcorn, and toffee. Notes of vanilla, milk chocolate, and coffee. Sweet, elegant finish. 101.3 Proof
Product of USA. Aroma of salted caramel, buttered popcorn, and toffee. Notes of vanilla, milk chocolate, and coffee. Sweet, elegant finish. 101.3 Proof
DOUBLE GOLD 2016 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Exhibits a tightly woven fabric of aromatics, with notes of roasted acorns, sour grass, wild cherries, stewed blackberry, dried pear and sassafras.