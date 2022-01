Lloyd Prescription Chardonnay

Chardonnay

750 ml

Prescription Chardonnay grapes are sourced from Clarksburg and grown by a respected industry peer of our winemaker. Aged in 100% stainless steel it has lively aromatics of high toned citrus, lemon peel, tropical fruits and fresh cream lead into a refreshing and mouthwatering palate. Flavors of guava, papaya, key lime and creme brulee flow throughout a long, smooth, mineral laced finish.