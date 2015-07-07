Sun Liquor Vodka
Vodka
750 ml
DOUBLE GOLD 2012 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Distilled five times in 100 gallon copper pot stills. The taste is very clean and smooth, great in cocktails or sipping neat or over ice.
