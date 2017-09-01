Seagram's

VO Blended Canadian Whisky

375 ml

There is a mystery surrounding the origins and naming of Seagram's V.O., one of the most well-known whiskies produced at Joseph E. Seagram's former Waterloo Distillery. Family tradition states that "V.O." stands for "Very Own," as this was a whisky blend created for Joseph E. Seagram's own family. Others claim that the initials stand for "Very Old" in keeping with the distillers assertion that is was a blend of very old Canadian Whiskies.