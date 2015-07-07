Smoking Loon
Pinot Grigio
750 ml
Californian. Aromas of apples, melons and anise, with a flavor of lime and asian pear undertones. 13.5% ABV
88 POINTS & BEST VALUE Wine Spectator (2013 vintage). The wine opens with layers of juicy and ripe honeydew melon, followed by steely notes of citrus; vibrant, yet creamy on the palate.
Californian. Fresh aromas of citrus and vibrant cantaloupe flavors combine for a full pallated Sauvignon Blanc. 13.5% ABV
13.5% ABV.
California. Aromas of boysenberry and spicy red plum. Flavors of milk chocolate, sweet red berries and a slight oaky smokiness. 13.7% ABV.
California. Aromas of boysenberry, black cherry, and vanilla. Flavors of pomegranate, cranberry, and nutmeg. 13.5 % ABV
GREAT BUY! Savor the smooth flavor of this quality aged cognac today!
Aromas of vanilla, cranberry, raspberry and herbs de provence. Flavors of plum, cranberry sauce and raspberry jam with chocolate nuance. 13.5% ABV.
Aromas of toasted almond and apricot with notes of cr̩me brulee. Flavors of Fuji apple, juicy summer pear and toffee. 13.5% ABV.
Aromas of raspberry sorbet, vanilla and toasted dill from oak aging. Flavors of fresh plum, cranberry, cherry and clove. 13.5% ABV.
Californian. A medley of raspberry, citrus, and basil, help one to enjoy a naturally sweet and savory red. 13.5% ABV
Aromas of blackberry, toasted coconut and juicy plum. Flavors of black raspberry, red currant and molasses with notes of tobacco leaf. 13.5% ABV.
Chile. Aromas of red currants and cherries. Flavors of cranberry and tart strawberries with pepper and cinnamon. 13.5% ABV
California. Rich smoked black cherry mocha, and savory spice notes are balanced by a weight on the palate that isn't so heavy. A wonderful example of Zinfandel as it is a power bold and brash wine, which can also be refined with an elegant presentation.