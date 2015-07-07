Zignum
Reposado Mezcal
750 ml
Aromas of dried fruits, citrus, coconut, banana, a hint of smoke. Dry with a smooth, balanced structure. Medium finish. 40 % ABV
Intense brightness and transparency with flashes of silver. Aroma with delicate hints of citrus fruits. Preserves the original citric acid and grassy flavor of the green agave espadin.
Aged 18 months in new French oak barrels. Bright amber color. Robust mix of wood aromas. Possesses a fine and persistent bouquet.