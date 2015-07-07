Liberty School
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Fruit-forward flavors of cherry and strawberry mix with the clean minerality and balanced notes of spice and crushed herb. 13.5% ABV.
California. Aromas of black cherry, plum and violets, followed by subtle flavors of strawberry and allspice. 13.5% ABV
California. Aromas of green apple and citrus, pineapple and a hint of toasted oak. Clean and crisp finish.13.5% ABV
