Levendi Sweetwater Ranch
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. The '06 Levendi Cabernet expresses deep, dark purple color; lovely aromas of vanilla, sandalwood notes with hints of ripe plum; rich mouthfeel with a long finish.
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. The '06 Levendi Cabernet expresses deep, dark purple color; lovely aromas of vanilla, sandalwood notes with hints of ripe plum; rich mouthfeel with a long finish.
Grapes harvested from vineyards located in Oak Knoll, Yountville and Oakville make up this stunning Chardonnay. These sustainably-farmed vineyards have given us bountiful and immaculate fruit.