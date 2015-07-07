Tenuta Sette Ponti
Crognolo Toscana
750 ml
91 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '09 Tenuta Sette Ponti Crognolo is a beautiful, fleshy red; dark black cherries, mint, flowers and minerals woven together nicely; firm tannins.
Intense ruby red in color with a fruity, spicy bouquet and ripe cherry and berries on the palate
94+ PTS Wine Advocate. Terrific overall balance with sweet flowers, spices and licorice wrap around the captivating finish.