Leopold Raffin
Napoleon Cognac
750 ml
Grapes blended from Grande Champagne, Petite Champagne, and Fins Bois. Nose: Gingerbread and coffee. Dominant citrus notes with a velvety orange peel finish.
Grapes blended from Grande Champagne, Petite Champagne, and Fins Bois. Nose: Gingerbread and coffee. Dominant citrus notes with a velvety orange peel finish.
Leopold Cherry Liqueur uses the finest Montgomerency tart cherries.
Uses an entire day to distill the mash in a small batch copper pot still to extract fuller and rounder flavors of corn and rye.
The mix of sweet and tart apples balance perfectly with the charred oak finish of used bourbon barrels, making this Apple Whiskey the ultimate small batch after dinner drink.
An American Gin, blending uniquely American botanicals like hand zested Florida Oranges and California Pummelos.
91 Points, Beverage Tasting Institute - It is the only whiskey which uses real peaches harvested from the Rocky Mountain region, no artificial colors or flavors.
Soft gold color, fresh supple nose with white hints of pear and white peach. Pure clean intense taste with a refreshing long lasting finish.
Following the nearly forgotten traditions of the 19th Century Master Distillers, our Absinthe Verte starts with grape, spirit and Grande Wormwood. Fenel, Anise are then added to enhance the flavor.