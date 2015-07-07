Leonard Kreusch Kabinett '00
Riesling
750 ml
Crisp and lively, with clean Riesling flavors and mineral overtones.
Crisp and lively, with clean Riesling flavors and mineral overtones.
A lovely wine for summer days and warm nights. Pleasant floral and honeysuckle aromas and flavors finish of soft and slightly sweet.
The famous Black Cat! Light and fruity, but not too sweet. This wine is great as an aperitif and goes well with Chinese chicken salad, fruit, and cheese.
A bargain in Piesporter Michelsberg. Floral fruit is balanced with mineral elements to create a wine that serves well with roast chicken and spicy dishes.