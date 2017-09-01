Stag's Leap Wine Cellars
Artemis Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Napa Valley. Vanilla and dried herbs with dried cherry, blackberry, currant and savory herb flavors. 13.5% ABV
The citrus flavors carry over onto the palate and meld with tropical notes of mango, guava and pineapple as well as floral spice.
Medium straw, light yellow color; bold, ripe apple aroma, light oak; medium bodied, well balanced; ripe fruit and oak in the flavors.
91 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '09 Stag's Leap Wine Cellars SLV Cabernet shows off deep layers of expressive black fruit, licorice and white flowers; hugely delicious wine with plenty of intensity.
The Frog's Leap La Grenouille Rougante Pink is a crisp, dry, rose wine; fresh and feisty on the palate; lively finish.
Stag's Leap Wine Cellars produces an elegant Merlot with aromas & flavors of red currants and sweet earth.
Medium straw color; ripe apple aroma, some oak; medium to full bodied; ripe fruit and oak in the flavors; firm finish.
Aged in wooden casks for 18 months, using only the finest ingredients sourced from around the world, produces a flavor unmatched for over 170 years.
Bright, sassy, and on the sweet side, the Turning Leaf Reserve White Zinfandel exhibits fine ripe raspberry flavors; serve chilled; a pretty wine.
Green tea infused with spearmint and sweetened with a hint of honey and a sprinkle of cane sugar; this tea is loaded with antioxidants and 100% vitamin C!
The Turning Leaf Cabernet proves the versatility of California with this important varietal; this wine is charming, soft, and easy to drink; a fine choice with lighter foods.
A first-rate effort, the bright and lively Turning Leaf Chardonnay exhibits excellent ripe fruit flavors and fine balance; good with poultry.
The Turning Leaf Pinot Grigio is light, fresh, and easy drinking; a fine wine to serve with simply prepared shellfish.
The Turning Leaf Reserve Cabernet shows up with red fruit flavors that round on the palate.
The Turning Leaf Merlot is a solid, red with that simply drinks well; ripe, smooth, and layered.
Medium-bodied pinot reminiscent of fine French Burgundy. Its round mouth-feel & pleasing finish counterpoint the black cherry character. Approachable, yet deliciously decadent!
The Turning Leaf Reserve Chardonnay is a fine wine with fine depth of fruit and textures on the palate.
The Turning Leaf Sauvignon Blanc Reserve is a ripe-fruited wine with pleasant ripe melon flavors; crisp aftertaste.
Packed with black fruit flavors and a pleasant touch of sweet oak. Sweet tannins in the finish.
Elegant and balanced; layers of black fruits with notes of savory spice; full bodied and well structured.
Rich black fruit and a focused red fruit core arises showcasing cranberry, red cherry and pomegranate; fine tannins with wonderful longevity, but remains elegant and refined throughout.
Captivating for its fresh, lush fruit, elegance and classic balance, the inaugural release of The Investor brims with bright red fruit, blackcurrant, plum and blackberry.
93 PTS WILFRED WONG. Exhibits dried leaf, red and black fruit and just an underlying accent of sweet oak.
Flavors of juicy blackberry and blueberry, complemented by spice notes of clove and pepper, and a hint of rose petal. 14% ABV