Shop
Lillie's
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
BRONZE MEDAL SF INTERNATIONAL WINE COMP. (2014 vintage). Showing excellent consistency, this Sauvignon Blanc brings melon, dried herbs and citrus to the fore; crisp in the finish.
Langtry Cabernet Tephra Ridge
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
High-powered red, with lots of ripe fruit and sweet oak nuances. Satisfying on the palate.
Guenoc Lake County
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Rich aromas of caramel, toffee and cherry. Flavors of chocolate and blackberry entice the palate, leading to a long elegant finish