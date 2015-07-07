Lang and Reed
Etage Cabernet Franc
750 ml
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. By far and away, one of California's finest Cabernet Francs! The '01 Lang & Reed Premier Etage excels with a tremendous lift of minerals and sweet earth; very long and lusty.
The Estate Grown LangeTwins Cabernet Sauvignon has nice concentrated aromas of cherry and blackberry with hints of chocolate; mellow spice box qualities; Certified Sustainable.
Layers of honeysuckle, jasmine and ripe melon aromas; ripe pear notes with on the palate will pear nicely with grilled crab cakes.
The Whitehall Lane Sauvignon Blanc is frisky yet generous in both aromas and flavors; a cut above most of its competition.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. A very nicely done Pinot Noir, the '05 Benton Lane delivers nicely ripened red fruit flavors that are bright and zesty on the palate; crisp and frisky in the aftertaste.
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. As pure as the varietal can be made, the frisky '05 Star Lane Sauvignon Blanc (100% varietal) serves up flavors of dried straw and ripe honey dew; crisp and lively in the finish.
Whitehall has come out with a very limited quantity of Knights Valley Merlot. Rich and focused, with layers of raspberry, blackberry and plum. A very special wine!
Award winning peppery blend, thick and turbo charged. Bold, spicy and rich! Nothing more needs to be added for a perfect, spicy Bloody Mary. Just add your favorite vodka and enjoy!
The LangeTwins Zinfandel from Lodi displays the appellations true character; big concentrated fruit; raspberry jam and cherry, with slight hints of spice; vanilla on the finish.
Fruit flavors of peach and apricot. Floral components of orange blossoms. Good balance of sweet and acid balance out.
Displays great citrus fruit with lingering apple pie characteristics. Slight toasty popcorn from the oak on the finish.
The Nine Hats Riesling is serious, yet fun to enjoy; bright apple flavors, with a hint of flowers.
89 PTS Wine Spectator. Sleek and well-focused with cherry and thyme aromas and toasty plum, underbrush and spice flavors.
87 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '07 Benton Lane Estate Pinot Noir is a snappy young wine with a lot of appeal; racy and bright, mixing raspberry and cranberry fruit with an earthy base.
90 PTS Wine News. Charred scents of black cherry, coffee grounds, tar and oily minerals. Substantial flavors of plum and earth.
90 PTS Wine Spectator. Firm, rich and intense with vivid blackberry and wild berry fruits. A mix of currant and raspberry.
Whitehall Lane Cabernet is a Napa Valley Classic; loads of bright and vibrant fruit; dark plum cassis and a hint of mint; full bodied with exceptional structure on the palate.
This first place award-winning Bloody Mary Mix is a peppery blend, thick and turbo charged. Low in sodium and calories, tastes great with or without your favorite vodka.