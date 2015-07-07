Landy Drama Liqueur
Cognac Brandy
750 ml
A sensual blend of Landy Cognac with apple and mint flavors. Incredibly refeshing and unique. Served on the rocks.
Aged for six years, Landy VS Cognachas hints of flowers and orange, with a finish that is smooth and supple. A new generation of Cognac at the right price!
With a fiery color, this cognac comes with a delightful aftertaste of vanilla and candied fruit flavors. 40% ABV
Spain. Clean, effervescent bubbly with lightly toasted pastry notes, hints of syrupy fruit. 12% ABV
Luscious and viscous, with flavors redolent of toffee and creme brulee with overtones of toasted hazelnut and coconut. Must be tried to be believed.
91 PTS ANTHONY DIAS BLUE. Dark amber color. Silky & elegant with sweetness & lovely intensity. The Blandy's Malmsey 10 year old is long, lush, and charming.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Wonderful flavors of caramel and butterscotch, the Blandy's 5 Year Old Malmsey is sweet and lighter than Port, try this with nuts and cheese.