Ch Lagrange '05 St Julien
Bordeaux
750 ml
#77, TOP 100 WINES, 94 PTS, WINE ENTHUSIAST 2008. The '05 Ch Lagrange is a dark, brooding wine; at this stage, seems to have closed up; the future looks promising; long aging potential here.
