Campot-Lafond Bordeaux '05
Bordeaux
750 ml
85 PTS WILFRED WONG. A good representation of the appellation, the earth-bound '05 Ch Campot-Lafon stays easy and direct on the palate; no worries, here, just pop the cork and enjoy some grilled beef.
85 PTS WILFRED WONG. A good representation of the appellation, the earth-bound '05 Ch Campot-Lafon stays easy and direct on the palate; no worries, here, just pop the cork and enjoy some grilled beef.
2015 VINTAGE; 90PTS, WINE SPECTATOR - Buttery, with plenty of creamy accents to the ripe apple, pear tart and lemon curd flavors. The richly spiced finish has hints of savoriness and toasty notes
This wine is composed of 8 different clones of Pinot Noir from our Lafond Vineyard. Three different blocks from both the north and south side of the Santa Ynez River. Fermented in 17 separate lots. The wine exhibits concentrated dark fruit and ground spice aromatics.