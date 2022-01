Ladera

Cabernet Sauvignon

750 ml

Napa Valley, California. Made from fruit grown both on Howell and Diamond mountains, this wine is powerful and concentrated, bursting in mountain tannins. Waxy plum, dried herb, graphite and pencil shavings provide a savory tangy underbelly of woody accents, met and complemented by robust black cherry and cassis, the palate rounded at the finish.