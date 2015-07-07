Labatt Blue
Canadian Pilsner
12 Bottles
One of Canada's best kept secrets! Labatt's Blue took its name from the original colour of its label!
Perfect for a day at the beach, this delicious Canadian import is value-priced!
Clean refreshing taste with distinct hop aroma, delicate fruit flavor, and a slightly sweet aftertaste. 5% ABV
