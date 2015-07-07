La Posta
Cocina Malbec
750 ml
91 PTS BEVERAGE TASTING INSTITUTE. The Cocina Red '10 is a supple, fruity yet dry red with a long, creme brulee, toffee & berry compote finish; wonderfully balanced & juicy.
Dense, dark berry and plum flavors along with hints of sandalwood and spice, and even a hint of violets in the finish.
Argentina. Aromas of dark fruits, chocolate and spice. Dense palate infused with plum flavors with hints of sandalwood. 13.5% ABV